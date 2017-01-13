New Bill Aims to Make Abortion a Felony in Texas

Republicans are emerging from behind the thin veil of "women's health" with a bill that would criminalize abortion. Experts say it is unconstitutional.

A Republican lawmaker filed the “Abolition of Abortion in Texas Act” Wednesday, which would ban and criminalize abortions in Texas at any stage and direct state officials to ignore federal law established by Roe v. Wade.

House Bill 948, authored by state Representative Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, is the newest and most straightforward attempt by Texas Republicans to force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the landmark 1973 decision that established the right to terminate a pregnancy under the 14th Amendment.

Previously, as with HB 2, GOP lawmakers have hidden behind the thin veil of “women’s health” when making laws that limit access to abortion in the state. But the new proposal is clear in its motive and comes after the Republican Party of Texas declared “abolishing abortion by enacting legislation to stop the murder of unborn children” as a priority for the legislative session.