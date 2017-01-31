More Than a Thousand Show Up in ‘Beautiful’ Support of Texas Muslim Capitol Day

Texans came together in a show of solidarity to denounce Islamophobia and support Muslims who visited the Capitol to voice concerns to lawmakers.

More than a thousand people formed a human barricade around the perimeter of the South Steps of the Capitol Tuesday in a show of solidarity on Texas Muslim Capitol Day.

The crowd of supporters intended to preempt Islamophobic protesters who might attempt to seize the event like in 2015. But only one anti-Muslim protester was apparently at the rally, and his shouts were largely drowned out.

“Today was the most beautiful one,” said Sarwat Husain, the founding president of the San Antonio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). She has been attending Texas Muslim Capitol Day since 2003. “I was crying. I was standing there, and I was just crying. I mean, even the national anthem. It hit me so hard. It was so beautiful.”