The Republican-backed measure would largely do away with the licensing process for handgun owners.

Mom's Demand Action

More than 100 activists with Moms Demand Action, a national grassroots movement backing tighter gun regulations, marched at the Texas Capitol Tuesday to lobby against Republican-backed proposals that would expand the places guns are allowed to include public schools, bars, churches and government buildings — and remove the requirement for a state-issued handgun license.

“We really support the Second Amendment, but we felt there needs to be a counter-voice to the NRA, who is lobbying constantly for more lax gun laws that don’t do anything to accomplish anything that makes us safer,” said Angela Turner, a self-described gun owner and mother of three who volunteers with Moms Demand Action. “Guns have their place, but it’s not in bars and schools.”

House Bill 560, filed by state Representative Drew Springer, R-Muenster, would allow state-licensed gun owners to carry a firearm in public K-12 schools and universities, polling places, government courts and offices, as well as racetracks, airports and establishments with licenses to serve alcohol.