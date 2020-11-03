Loon Star: The U.S. Department of Denial

Keep calm and carry on.
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
Read more from the Observer:
-
Millennials and Gen Zers are Breaking Voter Turnout Records in Texas: By the end of early voting, 1 million voters under the age of 30 had cast their ballot. Will they turn Texas blue?
-
José Garza Redefines ‘Progressive Prosecutor’: José Garza represents a new wave of reform-minded DAs who want to end the war on drugs and prosecute police officers who kill.
-
A New Dallas Production Company Is Bringing Queer Horror to the Fore: Brock Cravy has had a long career working on LGBTQ2+ film and television in Texas. Now, he’s making his own rules.