Loon Star: The Great Freeze

Playing the blame game.

Mar 3, 2021, 10:06 am CST

After Texas’ electrical grid failed due to a severe winter storm the week of February 15, millions across the state were left without power and water. Lawmakers began to question what went wrong and who was to blame, holding hearings that featured testimony from the CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), executives of the state’s biggest power companies, and the state’s top regulatory officials. But as Justin Miller wrote in his weekly Texas lege round-up, “that failure wasn’t limited to the energy sector. As the hearings illuminated, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the Legislature, and the regulators are responsible, too.”

