Loon Star: Blue Wave

Ben Sargent on the 2018 midterms.
Wed, Nov 7, 2018 at 3:06 pm CST
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
Get the latest Texas Observer news, analysis and investigations via Facebook, Twitter and our weekly newsletter.
The Disconnect Between Ted Cruz’s Victory Speech and What Actually Happened in TexasWhen Cruz declared victory, the crowd in Houston chanted “build the wall,” and speakers on stage greatly overstated the Republican hold on Texas.
Beto O’Rourke: ‘I’m as Hopeful as I’ve Ever Been in My Life’In his concession speech, O’Rourke said goodbye to a crowd in El Paso, promising that “We'll see you out there down the road.”
Empower Texans Loses Big on Election NightThe trend of Empower Texans’ influence at the Texas Capitol dwindling continues.