Is a Dam Failing in Your Neighborhood?

How to use this map:
- You can sort dams by their condition — satisfactory, fair or poor — and whether they’re regulated by using the menu to the left of the map. Make sure you select criteria for both condition and regulation.
- Check the condition of dams in your neighborhood by using the search bar in the upper right corner of the map. You may need to zoom out a bit to see dams in your area. Click on an individual dam to see if it has ever failed, whether it’s regulated by the state and other information.