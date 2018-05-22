In Houston and Beyond, Democratic Establishment Favorites Far Ahead

For progressive activists hoping to stick it to the DCCC in Texas, they might be in for a disappointing night.

by @by_jmiller
Wed, May 23, 2018 at 8:01 pm CST
Campaign signs for Laura Moser and Beto O'Rourke line a street in West University Place.
Campaign signs for Laura Moser and Beto O'Rourke line a street in West University Place. Justin Miller

In the race to face GOP incumbent John Culberson in west Houston, writer-activist Laura Moser, who was targeted before the March primary with a DCCC opposition research dump, is getting trounced by runoff opponent Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, according to early vote returns.

Fletcher is leading with 70 percent to Moser’s 30 percent, staking out a commanding and perhaps insurmountable lead early in the night. The Democratic runoff in the 7th District has been one of the most-watched intra-party battles in the country, one that debates whether to embrace strong progressivism or moderate pragmatism to win GOP districts.

The 7th District results mirror a trend across Texas, where the Democratic Party’s favored candidates are running far ahead of the candidates positioning themselves as anti-establishment.

In the 32nd District, where Democrats are vying to unseat Pete Sessions, DCCC-backed Collin Allred is beating Lillian Salerno by the same margin. In West Texas’ 23rd District, the swingiest seat in the state, Gina Ortiz Jones is running far ahead Berniecrat Rick Treviño. And in the 21st District, Joseph Kopser is beating the surprise-primary winner Mary Street Wilson 60-40.

For progressive activists hoping to stick it to the DCCC in Texas, they might be in for a disappointing night.


Justin Miller is the politics reporter for the Observer. He previously covered politics and policy for The American Prospect in Washington, D.C., and has also written for The Intercept, The New Republic and In These Times. Follow him on Twitter or at [email protected].

by @by_jmiller
Published Wed, May 23, 2018 at 8:01 pm CST

Get the latest Texas Observer news, analysis and investigations via FacebookTwitter and our weekly newsletter.

Enter your email


 

You May Also Like:

Popular Articles Now:

by @by_jmiller
Published Wed, May 23, 2018 at 8:01 pm CST
Top