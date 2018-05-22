In Houston and Beyond, Democratic Establishment Favorites Far Ahead

For progressive activists hoping to stick it to the DCCC in Texas, they might be in for a disappointing night.

In the race to face GOP incumbent John Culberson in west Houston, writer-activist Laura Moser, who was targeted before the March primary with a DCCC opposition research dump, is getting trounced by runoff opponent Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, according to early vote returns.

Fletcher is leading with 70 percent to Moser’s 30 percent, staking out a commanding and perhaps insurmountable lead early in the night. The Democratic runoff in the 7th District has been one of the most-watched intra-party battles in the country, one that debates whether to embrace strong progressivism or moderate pragmatism to win GOP districts.

The 7th District results mirror a trend across Texas, where the Democratic Party’s favored candidates are running far ahead of the candidates positioning themselves as anti-establishment.

In the 32nd District, where Democrats are vying to unseat Pete Sessions, DCCC-backed Collin Allred is beating Lillian Salerno by the same margin. In West Texas’ 23rd District, the swingiest seat in the state, Gina Ortiz Jones is running far ahead Berniecrat Rick Treviño. And in the 21st District, Joseph Kopser is beating the surprise-primary winner Mary Street Wilson 60-40.

