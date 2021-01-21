‘Fugitive Dreams’ Tells a Timeless Tale for Right Now

In the Austin production of Fugitive Pieces in 2002, Mary was played by a white actress, but Matthis had almost joined the cast. Would they have ignored her race then, too? In the two decades between the theatrical production and the film, an anti-racist critique of police violence is something Neulander could’ve found.

Mary, who’s alone at the start of the film, seems positioned as an equal protagonist but doesn’t get the backstory or dimension that John does. By the climax of the film, her arc has become distinctly secondary, already having been stripped—a lengthy monologue she delivers in the play about where she got her scars was cut. Meanwhile, John’s experiences of domestic abuse at the hands of his step-brother, who was a cop, become the focus. It feels as though our attention is meant to be focused on John’s grappling with the fact that his brother may not be a “good cop,” which, at the end of the day, is not a particularly compelling revelation.

Still, the film’s power is in its recognition of how interconnected all these issues really are, an offering toward the present day. It daringly portrays the dark side of authority, the brutality of policing which comes down on the most vulnerable. And it explores that other invisible thing all around us these days, an evil hitting the poor and houseless hardest: illness. John’s mental well-being is a concern throughout the film, and the debilitating nature of mental illness is front and center as both characters cope with trauma. In the last act, John’s brutal cough reveals itself as a grave concern, and he struggles to resist a wave of vivid hallucinations. Mary wants to help him but has to do so out of sight. When she finds some medicine and can finally bring it to him, he grimaces: It tastes bad. “Like wine from a glass,” she tells him, asking him to imagine something better, something sweeter. In spite of it all, they dream together.

Read more from the Observer: