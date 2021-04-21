Eye on Texas: On the Road

Photographer Tomas Muscionico captures a moment of Americana on a trip through West Texas.

Photographer Tomas Muscionico captures a moment of Americana on a trip through West Texas.

Apr 21, 2021, 9:00 am CST

Growing up in the Swiss Alps, America was a distant concept on the television screen. I remember watching the movie Bonnie and Clyde and enjoyed their highway chases and shootouts with the Texas Rangers. Those artistic, and violent, moments left an impression on me, so I moved to the United States. Thirty years later, I became “American in heart” and earned my green card. I’ve spent more than a decade traveling this complex and challenging country, and I realize now that for me, America is a road movie—a story about mobility where the open horizon and never-ending interstate feels as mesmerizing today as it did when I first arrived three decades ago.

While shooting the feature story for this issue, my wife and travel partner, ThiAnh, drove from Las Vegas along I-10 into West Texas. ThiAnh made a honky-tonk Texas playlist, and Willie Nelson was playing when we passed this truck hauling a pristine vintage car. I grabbed my iPhone, rolled down the window, and snapped a few frames of this most American of moments. All the pictures ended up blurry or out of focus, but this one, somehow, came out. 

A few hours later we arrived in Fort Stockton and had beer and rib-eye steak at a K-Bob’s Steakhouse—about as far as one can get from the Swiss Alps.

Read more from the Observer:

Do you think free access to journalism like this is important? The Texas Observer is known for its fiercely independent, uncompromising work—which we are pleased to provide to the public at no charge in this space. That means we rely on the generosity of our readers who believe that this work is important. You can chip in for as little as 99 cents a month. If you believe in this mission, we need your help.
Learn More



You May Also Like:

Top