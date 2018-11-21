Eye on Texas: Ghosts of the City

Sandy Carson

Since 2011, I’ve been working on a project called “Ghosts of the City.” The idea is to document Austin landmarks that have recently undergone development, such as Highland Mall and the Mueller community, which is built on the site of the old municipal airport. I used to skateboard at the airport when it was abandoned, and I’d see coyotes and other wildlife. I wanted to capture that feeling of wildness and abandonment, so I used a taxidermied coyote to create a diorama. Seven years later, the area is transformed.