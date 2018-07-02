Eye on Texas: Remembering Draylen Mason

Street artist Mike Johnston created this mural on a utility box in East Austin, where the teenage bombing victim was a third-generation resident.

Draylen Mason, 17, was one of two people killed by a package bomb during a string of attacks across Austin in March. The principal bassist in the Austin Youth Orchestra, he had recently been accepted to the University of Texas at Austin’s prestigious Butler School of Music. Street artist Mike Johnston created this mural on a utility box at the intersection of Webberville and Pleasant Valley roads in East Austin, where Mason was a third-generation resident. Johnston told the Austin American-Statesman, “This is maybe one very small way people can say he’s still here and his memory will live on.”

