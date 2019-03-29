Eye on Texas: Charlotte Moore

I met Montana in Corpus Christi when I stopped to take some pictures in a field of flowers next to a strip mall. He introduced himself and explained that he lived in a corner behind the mall. We walked to his makeshift home and talked a bit; I promised to send this photo to his sister. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, more than 25,000 Texans were homeless on a single night in January 2018.

Charlotte Moore, founder of Moore Media, is a storyteller with 20 years experience as a newspaper and magazine reporter, television news writer, and multimedia producer.

