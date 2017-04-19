Texas Nonprofit Hopes to Delay Trump’s Wall with Legal Fight

Lawyers from across the country are volunteering to help landowners fight federal condemnation cases.

The Texas Civil Rights Project announced Wednesday that a network of lawyers is ready to assist landowners who stand to lose their property to President Trump’s border wall.

Attorney Efrén Olivares said the nonprofit has 11 attorneys on staff and dozens of volunteers in Texas, New York and Washington, D.C., who will represent landowners. Six families have already reached out to the organization as a precaution, but they have yet to be served with a condemnation lawsuit. The Texas Civil Rights Project helped defend at least 12 families fighting federal condemnation lawsuits after the Secure Fence Act of 2006 authorized 700 miles of border fencing. Olivares said those cases took several years to reach a settlement.

“This time around we want landowners to know they can say ‘no’ to the first offer for their land and they can ask for just compensation and a jury trial,” Olivares said. “A lot of people didn’t know that last time, and they signed away their land.”