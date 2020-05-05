Eye on Texas: How COVID-19 Emptied the Texas-Mexico Border

Scenes from the closed border.

Rush hour lines at the cities’ international bridges, typically hours long, are all but gone.
Rush hour lines at the cities’ international bridges, typically hours long, are all but gone. Henry Craver

Scenes from the closed border.

Rush hour lines at the cities’ international bridges, typically hours long, are all but gone.
Rush hour lines at the cities’ international bridges, typically hours long, are all but gone. Henry Craver
May 5, 2020, 4:58 pm CST

On Saturday, March 21, the United States and Mexico partially closed their border in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, where life is defined by transnational movement, the decision completely altered the social and economic landscape.

A dentist sits outside of his practice in central Juárez. Although medical facilities have not been ordered to close, they’ve taken a hit, as they rely heavily on uninsured American customers.
A dentist sits outside of his practice in central Juárez. Although medical facilities have not been ordered to close, they’ve taken a hit, as they rely heavily on uninsured American customers.  Henry Craver

Although the closure does not ban American citizens and permanent residents from crossing, the usual heavy flow has diminished to a trickle.

A man asking for money on the U.S. side of the Paso del Norte International Bridge protects himself with a mask and latex gloves.
A man asking for money on the U.S. side of the Paso del Norte International Bridge protects himself with a mask and latex gloves.  Henry Craver

Many would-be crossers are staying home in compliance with social distancing recommendations. Many others are scared that the Trump administration could completely close the border without notice, leaving them stranded on the other side.

Read more from the Observer:

Do you think free access to journalism like this is important? The Texas Observer is known for its fiercely independent, uncompromising work—which we are pleased to provide to the public at no charge in this space. That means we rely on the generosity of our readers who believe that this work is important. You can chip in for as little as 99 cents a month. If you believe in this mission, we need your help.
Learn More


Henry Craver is a Mexican-born freelance photographer based in El Paso.


You May Also Like:

Top