Loon Star: Trampled Liberty

The latest cartoon from Ben Sargent.

Ben Sargent

The latest cartoon from Ben Sargent.

Ben Sargent
Sep 18, 2020, 8:00 am CST

To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.

Read more from the Observer:

  • Death in Dalhart: After a farmworker in the rural Texas Panhandle died of complications from COVID-19, his family and federal investigators want answers.

  • Conception Deception: An East Texas doctor who allegedly used his own sperm to impregnate patients remains in practice. Why has the Texas Medical Board let him keep his license?

  • Voting Begins in a Month. Here’s What Is at Stake in Texas: In an election that will chart the state’s political future for a generation, Democrats are waging an unprecedented offensive against embattled Republicans.

Do you think free access to journalism like this is important? The Texas Observer is known for its fiercely independent, uncompromising work—which we are pleased to provide to the public at no charge in this space. That means we rely on the generosity of our readers who believe that this work is important. You can chip in for as little as 99 cents a month. If you believe in this mission, we need your help.
Learn More



You May Also Like:

Top