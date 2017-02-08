Sci-fi has a long tradition of talking about power, dystopian politics and authoritarianism — and it’s never been more necessary.

A little blue-gray house in San Antonio’s King William neighborhood is home to one of the book world’s best-kept secrets: Wings Press, an indie publisher known for amplifying the voices of Latino and Chicano authors. With an impressive catalog that includes such luminaries as Rosemary Catacalos, Rick Bass, Wang Ping and the Observer’s own Naomi Shihab Nye, the press has been spreading its multicultural message for more than 40 years.

Now Wings has made history by publishing the first-ever anthology of science fiction and fantasy by Latinos in America, Latin@ Rising. The 24 stories and poems in this nuanced and timely collection all seek to foreground brown voices. From 1984 to Dune, sci-fi has a long tradition of talking about power, dystopian politics and authoritarianism with a freedom that literary fiction can’t touch — and as we enter the age of Trump, it’s never been more necessary.

Outside of the inclusiveness of the original Star Trek or X-Men’s fantasies of mutant acceptance, science fiction hasn’t always been the most inviting for authors of color — a legacy that Frederick Luis Aldama criticizes in his introduction. Aldama, an expert on Latino literature and pop culture, charges the genre with too often employing the mythos of manifest destiny and relying upon a “white savior,” a tendency obvious in a film like Avatar. From space opera to cyberpunk, the genre has never had a problem espousing Ubermensch ideals or pushing eugenics as go-to plot points. Fantasy fiction, with its white wizard drama that runs from Tolkien to Tanith Lee, fares no better.