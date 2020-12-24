A diary of this hell year via the inimitable Ben Sargent.

What a year, folks. One for the books. To remember everything that’s happened, we’ve put together a compilation of Ben Sargent’s Loon Star State cartoons from 2020. These cartoons are presented in chronological order, beginning in January. —The Editors

The Governor Shows His Concern for the Homeless. Greg Abbott creates a shelter far from downtown Austin for people experiencing homelessness.

Ben Sargent

The Lost Treasures of Texas. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn bow to Donald Trump.

Ben Sargent

About Those Elections… Texas’ 2020 primaries were a mess this year, resulting in long lines and vote miscounts.

Ben Sargent

‘Let’s Get Back to Work.’ Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick goes on Fox News and says that grandparents should be willing to sacrifice their lives so people could return to work.

Ben Sargent

Make America Sick Again. Anti-maskers protest at the Texas Capitol.

Ben Sargent

Leading By Example. President Donald Trump skirts responsibility for soaring coronavirus cases and deaths in the United States.

Ben Sargent

Nothing to See Here, Folks. Remember when Donald Trump suggested injecting disinfectants straight into your veins could combat COVID-19? (We do. And again: That Is Not True.)

Ben Sargent

Greg Abbott’s Rickety Ship. Governor Greg Abbott struggles to set a course in his handling of the pandemic.

Ben Sargent

Trampled Liberty. The uprisings this summer highlighted the fact that policing in the United States remains fundamentally racist.

Ben Sargent

Autocratic for the People. As the presidential election approached, Donald Trump made clear his latest enemy: the ballot box.

Ben Sargent

The U.S. Department of Denial. Republicans rushed to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett before the presidential election, ignoring … other urgent matters.