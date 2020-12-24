A diary of this hell year via the inimitable Ben Sargent.
What a year, folks. One for the books. To remember everything that’s happened, we’ve put together a compilation of Ben Sargent’s Loon Star State cartoons from 2020. These cartoons are presented in chronological order, beginning in January. —The Editors
The Governor Shows His Concern for the Homeless. Greg Abbott creates a shelter far from downtown Austin for people experiencing homelessness.
The Lost Treasures of Texas. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn bow to Donald Trump.
About Those Elections… Texas’ 2020 primaries were a mess this year, resulting in long lines and vote miscounts.
‘Let’s Get Back to Work.’ Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick goes on Fox News and says that grandparents should be willing to sacrifice their lives so people could return to work.
Make America Sick Again. Anti-maskers protest at the Texas Capitol.
Leading By Example. President Donald Trump skirts responsibility for soaring coronavirus cases and deaths in the United States.
Nothing to See Here, Folks. Remember when Donald Trump suggested injecting disinfectants straight into your veins could combat COVID-19? (We do. And again: That Is Not True.)
Greg Abbott’s Rickety Ship. Governor Greg Abbott struggles to set a course in his handling of the pandemic.
Trampled Liberty. The uprisings this summer highlighted the fact that policing in the United States remains fundamentally racist.
Autocratic for the People. As the presidential election approached, Donald Trump made clear his latest enemy: the ballot box.
The U.S. Department of Denial. Republicans rushed to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett before the presidential election, ignoring … other urgent matters.
-
After Sarah Davis’ Election Defeat, Texas Reproductive Health Advocates Worry About Losing a Powerful Republican Ally: Democrats hoped to turn the Texas House blue. Instead they flipped just one seat: the most moderate Republican and only one to support abortion rights.
-
60 Years Ago, San Antonio Teenagers Invented the Westside Sound: Also known as Chicano soul, the Westside Sound blends rock’n’roll with San Antonio roots.
-
Musician Anjimile on Leaving Texas, Getting Sober, and Blowing Up: The Richardson-born singer-songwriter released his debut album in September.