How big business turned a Gulf Coast beach town into an industrial zone.

Editor’s Note: Many environmental stories rely on familiar tropes, the scrappy locals standing up to the big, bad polluter. The unlikely bedfellows of environmentalists and, say, ranchers. The technical, scientific debate about how harmful a pollutant is to human health. While this story has many of those elements, it’s really more about how a large corporation can use its money and power to bend a community to its will. Quintana, Texas, went from being a beach town to a company town in the matter of a few years; Naveena Sadasivam’s story shows how Freeport LNG used carrots and sticks as well as divide-and-conquer tactics to build a $14 billion LNG plant on the Texas Gulf coast.—Forrest Wilder

Company Town

By Naveena Sadasivam

Published on May 31

When Freeport LNG began constructing a natural gas import facility on the northern end of Quintana in 2005, the shale gas boom was still years off. At the time, natural gas was expensive, and a plant bringing cheap liquefied natural gas from Europe and supplying it to customers in Texas was an economically attractive proposition. Drawn by the easy access to the Gulf, millions of dollars in subsidies and low taxes, Quintana was an ideal location for a natural gas importer.