Unmasking Texas Neo-Nazis

A Fort Worth police report from August 20 acquired by the Texas Observer revealed the identities of four neo-Nazis who were issued trespassing warnings outside of Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, where they distributed antisemitic flyers associated with the Goyim Defense League (GDL): David Bloyed, a 58-year-old resident of Frost; Jeremy Fuller, a 49-year-old resident of Dallas; Barry Young, a 25-year-old resident of Plano; and Matteo Sheffield, a 20-year-old resident of Austin. The Fort Worth Police Department issued trespassing warnings to all four men and escorted them off the premises.

Designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), GDL is a network of neo-Nazi provocateurs with members in several states. “Goyim” is a Yiddish word for a non-Jewish person.

“What’s most alarming about GDL is their aggressiveness and willingness to go into communities to harass and intimidate people they perceive as their enemies,” said Jeff Tischauser, a senior research analyst with SPLC.

The Observer also reviewed several videos of the group’s interactions with police officers outside Dickies Arena hosted on a GDL website, which serves as a platform for neo-Nazi propaganda. These videos, in addition to referring to antisemitic tropes, provided clear views of the faces of all four men identified in the police report.

The Observer further identified two of these men, Bloyed and Young, among a handful of neo-Nazis who gathered at Torchy’s Tacos in Fort Worth on October 8, where they ate ahead of a protest outside of the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ inclusive Christian church. The men were photographed holding hateful signs alongside two white supremacists who were recently arrested in Florida.

I am normally apprehensive abt sharing video when I can’t confirm things abt it. But this is for sure the Torchy’s here in Fort Worth and was recorded by a woman dining there on Sunday. You can clearly see the man w/ the swastika armband had been dining with the other men. 1) pic.twitter.com/skTjqHcYBG — Mendi Tackett (@mentack) October 9, 2023

A woman dining at Torchy’s Tacos filmed the group wearing neo-Nazi symbols and posted the video to TikTok. By the end of the week, it had been viewed millions of times and made national news, compelling the restaurant chain to issue a statement that concluded with two words in bold letters: “FUCK HATE.”

The oldest of the four men named in the police report is David Aaron Bloyed, who owns a DeSoto business that sells railway equipment. He is silver-haired, stands 6 feet tall, and can be seen toward the end of the video taken in Torchy’s Tacos, as well as in photos from outside the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas. Bloyed spreads neo-Nazi propaganda on Gab, a right-wing social media website under the moniker “Schwettyballs.” A video of Bloyed interacting with police officers outside Dickies Arena confirmed his association with the account, which he used to share a video of himself promoting the GDL website at an August 15 Fort Worth City Council meeting under an assumed name.

When reached for comment, Bloyed confirmed he had distributed flyers outside Dickies Arena and shared a link to a GDL website where the flyers are hosted. When asked about his presence at Torcy’s Tacos, his affiliation with the “Schwettyballs” social media handle, and his speech during the Fort Worth City Council meeting, he said it’s all “unconfirmed.”

Jeremy Fuller regularly posts videos on the GDL website using the handle “Old SSaxon”—an apparent reference to the Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS). Fuller’s videos valorize Nazi ideology and regularly reference Zyklon B, a gas the Nazis used to commit genocide at the concentration camps. Fuller also posted videos documenting Fort Worth police issuing him warnings for trespassing, as well as Bloyed and two other GDL activists. Fuller could not be reached for comment.

Advertisement

A third stiff-arm-saluting neo-Nazi, Barry Young, is a graduate of Texas State University from Plano. According to his LinkedIn profile, Young is employed as a salesperson at Sherwin Williams. In 2017, Young was an intern at Macias Strategies, the eponymous firm of Republican political consultant Luke Macias, who has worked with Jonathan Stickland—the consultant who started a political firestorm after meeting with Hitler admirer Nick Fuentes at his office in Fort Worth on October 6.

Young was among the neo-Nazis spotted at Torchy’s Tacos and the Cathedral of Hope, where he can be clearly seen wearing a red swastika armband. Young flaunted the armband on Gab under the username “Baby Face.”

“Finally got my nazi drip today,” Baby Face posted on August 30 along with a photo of the swastika armband.

When reached for comment, Young denied he was issued a trespassing warning in Fort Worth. He then said “you can suck 6 million dicks,” referring to the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust, before hanging up.

The fourth man named in the police report is Matteo Sheffield, a graduate of Vandegrift High School in Austin. The Observer could not find any active social media accounts associated with Sheffield, but his identity was confirmed by a relative, who said Sheffield’s family is Jewish and he was raised in the Jewish faith. Sheffield could not be reached for comment.

Various videos shared on social media show that Bloyed and Young have been responsible for distributing antisemitic flyers in Fort Worth and Weatherford. Identical flyers have been recently distributed in Allen and Lavon.