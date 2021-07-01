Undocumented Immigrants Continue to Be Expelled From the U.S. Under Title 42 COVID-19 Measures

The Trump-era public health order was issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020 and calls for rapid expulsion of migrants and asylum seekers without the right to trial, citing COVID-19.

This story was originally published by The Big Bend Sentinel.

When Alejandro left Honduras on April 15, it was out of desperation. Dire economic conditions in his country had left the 25-year-old migrant unable to afford medical treatment for his 18-month-old daughter who was born with a clubfoot.

“In Honduras there’s no work, and when you do find work, you can only earn up to $500 a month,” he told The Big Bend Sentinel. “It’s a really difficult journey, but you make the effort.”

Hoping to make a better living, Alejandro made the risky and difficult decision to travel to Mexico with his nephew and sister-in-law back in April, crossing the border around Ojinaga to enter Texas. The arduous journey took over two months from the time they left Honduras. This involved paying someone to provide them instructions on how to cross the river and provide them with directions to the city.

Alejandro — whose last name The Big Bend Sentinel is withholding— is one of tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants who has been expelled from the United States under Title 42 of the Public Health Safety Act since March of last year. The Trump-era public health order was issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020 and calls for rapid expulsion of migrants and asylum seekers without the right to trial, citing COVID-19.

It has continued under President Biden’s administration, which now accounts for 463,182 expulsions this year. For migrants like Alejandro, this represents yet another hurdle in the search for personal and financial security.

“Visas for Honduran immigrants like myself are not approved,” he said. “I imagined being able to cross successfully and find work.”

According to an annual government report, only 22 Honduran immigrants received work visas of any kind in 2020. That number was only 28 in 2019, before COVID made travel more difficult. However, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol apprehended and expelled more than 40,000 Hondurans last year. Rampant gang violence, as well as widespread poverty caused by climate change and shifting economic tides, are often catalysts for the immigration of Hondurans into the United States.

In the past two months, Alejandro twice attempted to cross into the U.S. and both times was apprehended by Border Patrol. The first time was in late May, when the group had spent four days and nights travelling the Chihuahuan Desert before getting intercepted on Pinto Canyon Road. According to Alejandro, they didn’t resist, and were taken to a “freezing” cell for around three hours before being returned to Mexico. While he doesn’t remember the exact date, he says this incident took place in late May.

“The first time is ugly. You feel disillusioned,” he said, before clarifying, “They were very respectful and professional throughout the entire ordeal … We know it’s their job.”

The second expulsion occurred on Thursday, June 17, approximately 20 days after the first. This time, the group got lost travelling across the desert for two days and nights with no water to hydrate. After nearly going unconscious, Alejandro thought he was going to die, until a fellow migrant gave him some of his own supply. Eventually, the group was apprehended on the road to Marfa. Border Patrol gave the starving group food and water, and had them repeat the detainment process again.

“I wanted Border Patrol to catch me, to be quite honest,” he said. “I had never in my life undergone that sort of experience. The anxiety and agony of watching the day go by — walking and walking insatiably and not finding a way out through someone who could save us, had us beat.”

Alejandro’s second expulsion occurred last Thursday at the Presidio Port of Entry. In the mid-afternoon, Alejandro stood on the bridge’s sidewalk, wearing a backpack and looking somewhat aimless. A marked transport vehicle carrying around 10 more migrants from the Presidio Border Patrol Station had stopped in the middle of the bridge, about 100 feet away from Mexico.