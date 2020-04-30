Loon Star: Leading By Example

To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
Read more from the Observer:
-
Houston Is Ground Zero for a Potentially Lifesaving COVID-19 Treatment: A plasma treatment trial is now rolling out nationwide, but a lack of tests remains a roadblock.
-
From Jail to the Streets: One Texan’s Story During COVID-19: The homeless are 11 times more likely to be incarcerated than the rest of the population.
-
Mi Barrio No Se Vende: San Antonio is planning to demolish its oldest and largest public housing project, threatening the future of a deeply historic neighborhood—one that anchors the city’s identity as the nation’s Mexican American capital.