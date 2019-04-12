Texas Observer/Audm Audio Stories

Audio versions of Texas Observer stories, brought to you by Audm.

An Observer investigation finds that unregulated dams across Texas are increasingly failing — putting people and property in jeopardy.

Inside the Rio Grande Valley’s amputation crisis.

How Texas is failing foster kids and contributing to an alarming teen pregnancy rate.

The best Texas history museum you’ve never heard of is staring down a financial crisis. Will it survive?

Texans love their state parks. But as the population explodes, Texas Parks and Wildlife is struggling to keep up:

In 1918, a state-sanctioned vigilante force killed 15 unarmed Mexicans in Porvenir. When their descendants applied for a historical marker a century later, they learned that not everyone wants to remember one of Texas’ darkest days.

Long considered “trash fish,” alligator gar have patrolled Texas rivers for millions of years. Now this living fossil is catching the attention of anglers, naturalists and TV producers alike.

Immigration authorities are extending their reach deep into the interior, putting civil liberties in jeopardy for millions of people.

Audm lets you listen to longform journalism from the Texas Observer plus dozens of other top-tier publications.