Options

Oh, we, millions possess them: options.

The trash bin placed, then removed.

The credit card paid, utility bills, too.

The remote working quickly and well,

Placed correctly, and the TV screen fulls the game.

Yes, we could do more than the trash, bills,

remote and TV.

We could.

This poem appears in the April 2017 issue of the Texas Observer. Read more from the issue or become a member now to see our work before it’s published online.



