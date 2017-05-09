Poem: Options

by
Tue, May 9, 2017 at 10:54 am CST

Options

Oh, we, millions possess them: options.
The trash bin placed, then removed.
The credit card paid, utility bills, too.
The remote working quickly and well,
Placed correctly, and the TV screen fulls the game.
Yes, we could do more than the trash, bills,
remote and TV.
We could.

Eugene “Gene” Novogrodsky, of Brownsville, writes about slices of life, with an emphasis on borders.

