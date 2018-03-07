News

 

Lawsuit: Amarillo City Officials Pushing Homeless into Potentially Unsafe Shelters

by | Wed, Mar 7, 2018 at 15:21 CST
The federal lawsuit is the latest in an escalating conflict between the city and local homeless advocates.
Mixed Results for Berniecrats in Texas

It wasn’t a bad thing to be a Berniecrat candidate in the Texas Democratic primaries this year – but it wasn't a great thing, either.
Wed, Mar 7, 2018 |

A ‘Blue Wave’ Without Much Green

Texas Democrats may miss out on a progressive movement sweeping the country if they don’t find money to fuel their campaigns.
Fri, Mar 2, 2018 |

Greg Abbott’s Weird Primary Gamble

The governor tried love and botched it, so now he’s trying the politics of fear.
Thu, Mar 1, 2018 |

