More Than Just a Number

Seniors, center stage!

A version of this story ran in the March / April 2023 issue.

Photo credit: Shelby Tauber

At 7:30 a.m. sharp, 19 women scurry into the grand ballroom of the Renaissance Dallas North Hotel. Some have brought their gowns, sparkling with sequins and pearls, to drop off in the designated dressing room across the hall. For this final rehearsal, the instructions are as follows: Bring your pageant shoes; dress casual; and absolutely no hair rollers. With lips painted in bold pinks and reds, they excitedly chatter through their routines and the next few hours of makeup and hairstyling. Stockings on, prayers prayed, and now up to 6 inches taller in heels, they line up to reveal themselves to a sold-out audience. Only one would leave with the coveted, bejeweled tiara and the title of Ms. Texas Senior America 2023. 

A blonde-haired older woman leaps with arms and legs extended from a trampoline, wearing simple workout gear. She's in a fancy looking hallway.
Patty Wells practices her acrobatic dance routine in the halls during the first full rehearsal. Shelby Tauber/Texas Observer

The Ms. Texas Senior America pageant celebrates Texan women aged 60 and older living through what the organization’s website calls “the age of elegance.” They are judged in four categories: interview, philosophy of life, evening gown, and talent (including, in this year’s case, trampoline-boosted toe touches, a boozy I Love Lucy comedy bit, lively interpretive and tap dances, and dramatic monologues). The purpose of the pageant is not to rank beauty but to recognize senior women who are empowered by their age. 

Two older women in Texan formal wear dance together, laughing, as two other women in ball gowns talk nearby, wearing sashes.
Karen Guice dances backstage as the judges deliberate who will win Ms. Texas Senior America Pageant. Shelby Tauber/Texas Observer

“We are what we were at 40 and so much more,” said Ms. Texas Senior 2019 and 2020 Joyce Brown. Past 60 years old is the time to face the “deep-guarded dreams,” as she calls them—the desires that you never allowed yourself to pursue. “Maybe the dream-chasing looks different now, but the possibility is still there.”

“Maybe the dream-chasing looks different now, but the possibility is still there.”

Terre Quinn, one of this year’s participants, is occasionally called the “baby” of the pageant at age 61. “There is a whole lot of life that seniors have, and we don’t have a lot of venues to show it. Our society focuses on youth and beauty,” she said. Many of the women, including Quinn, have never been involved in pageantry before. After all the performances and speeches come to a close, the group of 19 women lines up at the coronation, beaming and holding hands. “All the things we’ve been able to experience and store up through the years,” said Quinn, who left the pageant crowned “Ms. Texas Senior America 2023.”

“This is what we should be propelling our momentum from. … These should be the best times of our lives.”

A Black woman in an elegant black gown with a silver mirrored mosaic around its skirts, holds a bunch of roses in her hands as she beams with pride, standing in an elegant tiled hallway.
Dr. Terre Quinn, 61, was one of the younger participants in the pageant. She ultimately took home the title of Ms. Texas Senior America 2023. Shelby Tauber/Texas Observer

A woman holds a velvety red cowboy hat, bedazzled with red, white and blue sequins in the shape of the state of Texas.
Dr. Synthia West holds up her Texas-bedazzled cowboy hat at the Ms. Texas Senior America Tea function a month before the pageant. Shelby Tauber/Texas Observer

Seen from below the waist, a woman flares her red and white skirts to show off her US flag bedazzled pumps at the Ms Texas Senior America pageant.
Kimberly Ghedi, Ms. Texas Senior America 2022, shows off her U.S.-flag bejeweled heels in the dressing room during the pageant. Shelby Tauber/Texas Observer

A multiple exposure photo showing an older white woman twirling a baton.
Sue Ellen Roberts baton-twirls and sings “Hey Look Me Over” for her talent portion during the first full reheasal of the pageant. Shelby Tauber/Texas Observer

At Ms. Texas Senior America, a blonde woman in a sequined dress hands off a microphone as she steps off stage. Other pageant contestants are visible in the background preparing to go on stage.
Linda Pyeatt leaves the stage after presenting her evening gown and describing her philosophy of life. Shelby Tauber/Texas Observer

About a half dozen women laugh or pose in silly positions as they gather in a backstage area at Ms. Texas Senior America.
Pageant contestants goof around backstage as they wait to perform their talent portion of the pageant. Shelby Tauber/Texas Observer

Two blonde older women in evening wear join hands as they pray, seated together.
Patsy Hay Allred and Patty Wells pray. Shelby Tauber/Texas Observer

A Black woman in a red sequined dress grins as three other woman laugh and celebrate her victory as Ms. Texas Senior America alongside her.
Dr. Terre Quinn beams alongside fellow pageant contestants and new friends as her name is announced as the new Ms. Texas Senior America 2023. Shelby Tauber/Texas Observer

