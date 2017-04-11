Texas Demographer Has Given the Same Speech for 25 Years. Is Anyone Listening?

'Unless we reverse the trends that we’re seeing now, we will be a poorer, less-educated state,' the former state demographer says.

For nearly three decades, demographer Steve Murdock has been delivering a message — a warning, really — to Texas legislators.

By 2050, Texas will be much younger and more diverse than the rest of the country. More than half of the state’s residents will be Hispanic; one-third or fewer will be white. If elected officials want to ensure that the Lone Star economy is sound and that society is functional, they must invest in the rapidly growing Hispanic population and close gaps in educational achievement between Latino students and their white peers.

In late February, Murdock, the state demographer under Governor George W. Bush, gave his presentation for the umpteenth time. He joked to the audience of about 100 at the House County Affairs Committee that he’s worried he sounds like a broken record. Failing to do so, Murdock predicts, will result in a highly unequal society, an undereducated workforce and tremendous strain on social services and the criminal justice system. His message boils down to this: Demographics isn’t just destiny; it’s also decisions.