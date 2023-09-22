Jose Escamilla, 23, looks out the window of an ambulance while transporting a patient to the Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center during his first 24 hour shift on Aug. 04, 2023. Escamilla is one of the department’s newest hires and recently received his EMT certification, allowing him to be scheduled for full shifts, though he’s only permitted to respond to EMS calls until he receives his fire certification.

For Firefighters, a Long and Very Hot Summer

In Maverick County, losing a grant meant stretching crews to cover extra shifts and lots of territory.

In a summer of record-high temperatures, things just kept getting hotter for Maverick County and its firefighters.  

Maverick County, on the Texas-Mexico border west of San Antonio, has a population about the same as San Marcos spread over an area about the size of Rhode Island. The Eagle Pass Fire Department is the only professional fire company and emergency medical service provider in the county.

For several months, with the help of a state grant initially intended for equipment purchases but partially redirected to overtime, the department was able to keep 21 to 24 firefighter EMTs on duty per shift. With the grant ending in August, however, those numbers were due to fall to 15 to 17— to cover three stations and operate three fire trucks and five ambulances. 

The National Fire Protection Association recommends four firefighters per fire truck, and ambulances need at a minimum one driver and one medic. About 85 percent of the 10,000 or so calls the department responds to each year are for medical care. 

With the reduced staffing, “it was hectic because there were multiple calls and you’re getting slammed on the EMS side,” Fire Department Captain Manuel Roman told the Texas Observer. “You always ran the risk that if a fire broke out you wouldn’t have enough personnel to respond.” 

The Eagle Pass city budget includes money to hire six additional firefighters in the fall, but they won’t be fully certified in both firefighting and emergency medical services for a year. 

Assistant Fire Chief Rodolfo Cardona said he’s confident that a new state grant will help fill the personnel gap. He said he’s been told the new grant will likely come through Operation Lone Star, Governor Greg Abbott’s controversial border security initiative. 

“Oh man, when that grant ends, and if it’s not renewed, I think we’ll feel even more of a strain,” firefighter EMT William Dorsey said in August. “Not only are we running our typical number of calls tending to the city, [but] we have the additional calls from [the Texas Department of Public Safety] and Border Patrol.” 

A photo depicting Firefighter EMT Rodrigo Pineda, 30, who asks about an older woman’s medical history as she’s transported to the Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center for swelling in her legs.
In the ambulance on the way to the hospital, Firefighter EMT Rodrigo Pineda listens as a patient tells him about her medical history. Kaylee Greenlee Beal for Texas Observer

A photo showing Firefighter EMTs Rudy Castillon (left), Alfonso Garcia-ZuaZua and Israel Sanchez walking through the apparatus bay
From left to right, firefighter EMTs Rudy Castillon, Alfonso Garcia-ZuaZua, and Israel Sanchez walk through the apparatus bay. Kaylee Greenlee Beal for Texas Observer

From left to right, firefighter EMTs Harish Garcia, Jose Garza, Luis Huerta, and Pedro Olivares transport a disoriented woman to the hospital.
From left to right, firefighter EMTs Harish Garcia, Jose Garza, Luis Huerta, and Pedro Olivares transport a disoriented woman to the hospital. Kaylee Greenlee Beal for Texas Observer

Firefighter EMT Harrish Garcia performs chest compressions on a girl who drowned while crossing the Rio Grande. She was declared dead at the hospital.
Firefighter EMT Harrish Garcia performs chest compressions on a girl who drowned while crossing the Rio Grande. She was declared dead at the hospital. Kaylee Greenlee Beal for Texas Observer

Garcia, left, and trainee Marco Lopez wait for team members to return to the ambulance bay.
Garcia, left, and trainee Marco Lopez wait for team members to return to the ambulance bay. Kaylee Greenlee Beal for Texas Observer

Jose Escamilla, 23, looks out the window of an ambulance while transporting a patient to the Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center during his first 24 hour shift on Aug. 04, 2023. Escamilla is one of the department’s newest hires and recently received his EMT certification, allowing him to be scheduled for full shifts, though he’s only permitted to respond to EMS calls until he receives his fire certification.
Jose Escamilla looks out the window of an ambulance on its way to the hospital with a patient. One of the department’s newest hires, he was certified then only as an emergency medical technician, not a firefighter, and only allowed to respond to EMS calls. Kaylee Greenlee Beal for Texas Observer

