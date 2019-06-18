Loon Star: Vaccinating Against Ignorance

Ben Sargent takes on anti-vaxxers at the Legislature.
Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 11:00 am CST
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
Get the latest Texas Observer news, analysis and investigations via Facebook, Twitter and our weekly newsletter.
‘Human Matter’ Dredges up the Dark History of the Guatemalan Civil WarRodrigo Rey Rosa’s novel has plenty of intrigue, but bumps up against the limits of the autofiction genre.