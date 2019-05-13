Loon Star: Thanks for the Little People

And their sales taxes.
Mon, May 13, 2019 at 11:55 am CST
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
Get the latest Texas Observer news, analysis and investigations via Facebook, Twitter and our weekly newsletter.
‘The Penal System Today is Slavery’: Lawmakers Finally Start to Talk About Unpaid Labor in Texas PrisonsThe 13th Amendment left a loophole for prisoners to be forced to work without pay. Texas remains one of five states that exploits the carveout for state profit.
Fort Worth Artist Jeremy Joel Tackles Addiction, Trauma and RedemptionHis new exhibit “Pass the Peas” shows how the city’s small, fast-growing art ecosystem offers nontraditional artists support and community.