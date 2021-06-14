Loon Star State: Out With Democracy

Texas Republicans have been up to some spring cleaning.
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
Read more from the Observer:
-
2021 Texas Lege in Review: Red Meat, Broken Promises, and More of the Same Old Shit: Texas Republicans proved too busy burnishing their far-right bona fides to attend to minor matters like lethal winter storms and mass incarceration.
-
The Unlikely Demise of Texas’ Biggest Corporate Tax Break: After 20 years, the state’s most lucrative corporate welfare program comes to an end.
-
With a Special Session on Voting Restrictions Looming, Texas Dems Push for Federal Protections: Voting rights advocates say Texas Republicans’ underhanded effort to ram through new voter suppression measures highlights the need to restore federal voting rights legislation.