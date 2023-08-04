A cartoon of Texas with the words "Loon Star State" inside its outline. The "L" in "Loon" is wearing a hat that's part cowboy and part dunce cap.

Loon Star State: Gutting

The people can't be trusted.

by

Ben Sargent

A version of this story ran in the July / August 2023 issue.

An older man in a Texas flag cap is reading a newspaper, confronted by a dictatorial looking person labeled "Legislature." Man: Wait, you're gutting local control ... Lege: You can't be trusted with local government ... Man: And public education? Lege: Or public education ... Man: Yeah welll ... You just wait 'til th'next election— Lege: ... And certainly not elections.
Ben Sargent/Texas Observer

is the Texas Observer's staff cartoonist. He launched his career drawing editorial cartoons for the Austin American-Statesman in 1974. He was born in Amarillo into a newspaper family and learned the printing trade from age 12 and started working for the local daily as a proof runner at 14. He attended Amarillo College and received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin in 1970. Sargent won the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning in 1982. He has also received awards from Women in Communications, Inc., Common Cause of Texas, and Cox Newspapers. He is the author of Texas Statehouse Blues (1980) and Big Brother Blues (1984).

