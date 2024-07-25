To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section or find Observer political reporting here.
Loon Star State: ‘Hail to the…’
A dark future for the Supreme Court
by Ben Sargent
You May Also Like
The Supreme Court Taking Up Louisiana’s Abortion Case ‘Flies in the Face of Precedent’
Amy Hagstrom Miller, CEO of Whole Woman’s Health, won a major victory against a Texas anti-abortion law at the U.S. Supreme Court three years ago. In an interview, she talks about the recent case coming out of Louisiana and what it means for abortion rights in the U.S.
Don Willett’s Quiet Revolution
Social media’s most famous judge is at the forefront of a conservative legal movement that’s redefining what it means to be a judicial activist. And he’s on Donald Trump’s Supreme Court short list.
by Eric Benson
‘Trapped’ in the Limelight
The everyday struggles of a San Antonio abortion clinic services director are at the heart of the acclaimed documentary 'Trapped.'