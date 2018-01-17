Loon Star State: Shame

Wed, Jan 17, 2018 at 7:43 am CST
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
Get the latest Texas Observer news, analysis and investigations via Facebook, Twitter and our weekly newsletter.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on Sanctuary Cities, Police Unions and Tommy GunsHouston's police chief rose to the top of Texas' largest police force while inserting himself in thorny political debates.
Citizen Group Promises to Be ‘Thorn in the Side’ of New East Texas Factory FarmBig chicken gets bigger in East Texas.