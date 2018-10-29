Loon Star: Riff Raff

Ben Sargent on voter turnout.
Mon, Oct 29, 2018 at 1:55 pm CST
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
Get the latest Texas Observer news, analysis and investigations via Facebook, Twitter and our weekly newsletter.
Meet Mikael Love, the OB-GYN Who Doesn’t Prescribe Birth ControlLove, who has delivered babies in the capital city for more than two decades, has a long track record of anti-abortion politics.
Inside Beto’s Plan to Turn Out Black Voters in HoustonBlack activists are cautiously optimistic — but it’s a huge challenge for Beto’s grassroots machine to reach the unlikely voters he needs to come out.