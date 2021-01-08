Loon Star: Mr. Cruz goes to Washington

Ted Cruz was one of two Senate ringleaders to challenge the certification of electoral votes for Joe Biden on Wednesday. Then pro-Trump extremists violently stormed the U.S. Capitol. Cruz—who has long stoked fear around Democratic control, saying in 2018 that “the hard left is filled with anger and rage”—has since denounced the riots, but is now facing criticism and calls for his resignation from fellow lawmakers.

