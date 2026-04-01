Foster Care Repeats Rejection for LGBTQ+ Texans

When a teenager in Texas is pushed out of their home because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, foster care is supposed to help. It is meant to offer safety, stability, healing, and the chance to begin again. But for many LGBTQ+ youth, rejection does not end when the state steps in. It simply assumes new forms.

I have spent much of my life working and researching within Texas’s foster care system. Over the years, I have interviewed LGBTQ+ young people who entered care after being exposed, outed, or treated as something to be fixed. Some were forced out of their homes. Others endured other forms of rejection: parents who stopped speaking to them, churches that condemned them, relatives who framed their identity as shameful. By the time they entered foster care, many had absorbed a traumatic message: Something is wrong with me. I do not belong.

Rejection is not just an event. It is a trauma. It reshapes how young people understand safety, attachment, and worth.

What troubled me most in those conversations was how rarely that trauma was addressed by the child welfare system charged with protecting them.

Instead, they were rejected again and again. Many youth moved through multiple placements in quick succession. They were labeled difficult. They were misgendered. They were disciplined for behavior related to grief, fear, or stress. When foster homes fell through, they were routed into group homes and congregate care facilities, usually hours from their schools, siblings, and friends.

Group homes tend to be framed as temporary solutions—a last resort used only when family placements are unavailable. But for LGBTQ+ youth, who entered care because they were punished for their identity, such settings can reinforce negative feedback they received at home: You do not belong in a family. You are better managed than loved.

The young people I spoke with described strict schedules, constant surveillance, and staff turnover that made attachment nearly impossible. Care felt transactional. One young adult told me, “People were paid to take care of me my whole life, so it just started to feel normal that everything had a price.” When all caregiving seems temporary and professionalized, belonging can feel conditional.

Such instability compounds trauma. And for some LGBTQ+ youth in Texas foster care, it sets the stage for other consequences. For many youth, the search for connection does not end in a foster home. It ends with someone else who seems to offer what the system never did.

Many youth I interviewed became victims of trafficking and exploitation. Yet they did not describe these experiences as a sudden fall into danger, but rather a gradual slide toward someone who promised stability, protection, or affection. After multiple placements, after being told they were difficult, after living under constant supervision, even small gestures became attractive. A ride. A place to stay. Someone who used the right name and pronouns. Someone who said, I’ve got you.

Instability makes young people mobile. Trauma makes them hungry for belonging. When placements collapse and group homes feel more institutional than familial, some youth run. They leave not because they are delinquent, but because they are searching for connection on their own terms.

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Traffickers understand this. They do not begin with force. They begin with belonging.

Again and again, the same patterns surfaced. Many former foster youth who later experienced exploitation had histories of placement disruption and time in congregate care. When someone offered a couch, a meal, or the promise of partnership, it did not feel like danger. It felt like relief.

Group homes do not cause trafficking. But instability, isolation, and repeated rejection create predictable vulnerabilities. National research has found that LGBTQ+ youth are overrepresented in foster care and significantly more likely to be placed in congregate care settings. Youth with histories of foster care involvement are overrepresented among trafficking survivors. In Texas, where placement shortages and years of system strain have led to heavy reliance on congregate care, this sequence repeats itself.

Rejection at home. Instability in care. Group placements that normalize conditional belonging. Running. Grooming. Exploitation. These are not isolated failures. They are all linked.

Texas has the power to interrupt that sequence. For years, the state’s foster care system has struggled with placement shortages, workforce instability, and an overreliance on congregate care. But safety of vulnerable kids should take priority over institutional convenience.

When youth enter care after identity-based rejection, the central focus should be healing. The system should offer something radically different from what they experienced at home. Instead , the state often confirms the very story it should be helping young people to rewrite.

For LGBTQ+ youth, community typically includes more than the traditional nuclear family. Many create their own support networks. They form chosen families. They rely on mentors, neighbors, teachers, coaches, and friends’ parents who affirm them when others will not. Yet child welfare systems often overlook these relationships because they do not fit neatly into legal categories. Recognizing and supporting those connections, rather than defaulting to group placements, could improve stability and shift the trajectory of care.

The child welfare system cannot undo the trauma of family rejection overnight. But at a minimum, it should refuse to repeat it. It can choose stability over convenience. It can invest in the relationships youth are already building. It can recognize that for LGBTQ+ young people, safety may come less from institutional placement and more from people who affirm and choose them.

If we continue to route LGBTQ+ youth into settings that confirm they do not belong in families, we should expect them to seek alternative connections—sometimes with those who wish to exploit them. If we instead support the families they create and the caregivers who already affirm them, we might finally offer what foster care should provide: not just safety, but home.