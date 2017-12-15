Eye on Texas: Transgender Youth in Texas

Ella, 15, lives in Austin. I photographed her as part of a larger project documenting transgender youth in Texas, whose rights were endangered during the 2017 legislative session by the threat of a “bathroom bill.” Though the proposal was ultimately defeated, Ella is still uneasy. “I feel uncomfortable being in a state where people in charge are hostile,” she said.

See more photos from Eye on Texas at www.texasobserver.org/eyeontexas. CALL FOR ENTRIES: Seeking Texas-based documentary photography. Please send inquiries to [email protected]