Eye on Texas: Transgender Youth in Texas

by @IlanaPL
Fri, Dec 15, 2017 at 3:21 pm CST
Ilana Panich-Linsman

Ella, 15, lives in Austin. I photographed her as part of a larger project documenting transgender youth in Texas, whose rights were endangered during the 2017 legislative session by the threat of a “bathroom bill.” Though the proposal was ultimately defeated, Ella is still uneasy. “I feel uncomfortable being in a state where people in charge are hostile,” she said.

See more photos from Eye on Texas at www.texasobserver.org/eyeontexas. CALL FOR ENTRIES: Seeking Texas-based documentary photography.

Ilana Panich-Linsman is a freelance documentary photographer based in Austin. She is a graduate of the International Center of Photography’s photojournalism program and holds a Master's degree in photojournalism and documentary photography from the University of the Arts, London.

