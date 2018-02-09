Eye on Texas: Gentrification in East Austin

I started a community photo project called ATXSquared to document gentrification in East Austin. In this shot, R.L. waits for his ride to weekly dialysis in front of his home on East 12th Street, where rising rents are pushing out longtime residents. “You can’t fight it,” he told me. “You just make the best of every day you have.”

