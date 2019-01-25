Eye on Texas: ‘My Joyful Dance’

Ivan Pierre Aguirre/UTEP Communications

Even when you’re having a long day and feeling numb, there are some assignments that can only bring a smile to your face. That’s how I felt when I photographed the recital for “My Joyful Dance,” the University of Texas at El Paso’s adaptive ballet program. Adaptive dance aims to make dance accessible to people of all abilities. In the free UTEP class, which was founded by Laura Escobar in 2014, dancers with Down syndrome build strength and coordination, boost their self-confidence and have fun.

