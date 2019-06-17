Eye on Texas: Loren Elliott

reuters/loren elliott

I spent time in February with Orfa, a migrant from Honduras, and her daughters, Rachel, left, and Carolina. After fleeing gang violence in San Pedro Sula, they were detained in Texas before eventually making their way to Texico, New Mexico, to live with family. Here, they’re video-chatting with the children’s father back home in Honduras.

