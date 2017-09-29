Eye On Texas: Hurricane Harvey

I spent many days on assignment documenting the scenes of devastation and loss in Hurricane Harvey’s wake. The 130 mph winds had passed by the time Felicia Murphy and her three children — Harmony, 9, Selah, 8, and Craig, 7 — ventured out of their home in Rockport on August 26 to assess the damage. Though their home had a hole in the roof, they were happy to be alive and together. The family shared a laugh as Craig shielded himself from the rain with a plastic bat.
Find more Observer reporting on Hurricane Harvey here.
This image appears in the October 2017 issue of the Texas Observer. Read more from the issue or become a member now to see our reporting before it’s published online.