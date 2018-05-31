Eye on Texas: Breaking Bread

Brian Maschino

Dallas artist Jin-Ya Huang created “Break Bread, Break Borders” in memory of her late mother and in response to anti-Muslim and anti-refugee rhetoric. The project hosts cooking classes, pop-up dinners and a mentorship program designed to empower refugee chefs. I took these photos at its first dinner in downtown Dallas at chef Chad Houser’s Cafe Momentum. The aim is to open a dialogue and break cultural barriers through a common language: food.

