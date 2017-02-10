‘Diamondback Day’ at the Texas Capitol Belies a Serpentine Controversy

It’s all in good fun when rattlesnakes descend on the Capitol each February, but the way they’re hunted is no laughing matter.

Jen Reel

Visitors to the Texas Capitol this week could be forgiven for doing a double take while passing by the open-air rotunda. Eight Western diamondback rattlesnakes slithered and coiled over the bronze star of Texas on the pink granite floor, their collective hissing a constant background hum. A dozen teenagers in 4-H Day T-shirts approached the snakes, then darted away with nervous laughter, while a gaggle of legislative staffers hung back, sipping from Starbucks cups and scrolling on their phones. “There’s a lot more snakes inside the Capitol than there are out here,” said one man, who wouldn’t give his name.

Diamondback Day, as it’s called, is among the most Texan of statehouse traditions. Every February since 1981, the rattlesnake wranglers of the Sweetwater Jaycees have made the four-hour drive to Austin with a van full of snakes. It’s billed as an educational and safety demonstration, but the real goal of the three-day display is to promote the Sweetwater Rattlesnake Roundup, which brings more than 25,000 visitors and $8 million to Nolan County each March. The 59-year-old festival features a Miss Snake Charmer pageant, a chili cook-off and guided snake hunts, and it raises money for local nonprofits and Little League teams. It’s also been criticized by scientists and animal rights advocates for the controversial main event, in which thousands of rattlesnakes — a record 24,000 pounds last year — are piled into a pit, milked for their venom, stunned, skinned alive and eaten.

The Jaycees say the roundup makes their community safer by cutting down on the local rattlesnake population. “We’re overrun with ’em,” said member David Sager. “When we started coming [to the Capitol] in 1981, we had one or two people every month bitten by a rattlesnake. The people who are against catching rattlesnakes, they don’t live with them.”