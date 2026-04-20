As Contract Negotiations Drag On, Texas Starbucks Workers Have Learned the Power of Organizing

Victoria Hernandez, 23, was brought into work at the Blanco Road San Antonio Starbucks location in August 2025.

She’d begun working for the company at 17, while still in high school, dutifully weathering the often thankless rush of caffeine-seeking customers for just $10 an hour—even throughout COVID. Soon, Hernandez was helping the $115-billion company open up new stores and train employees.

Since December 2021, Starbucks workers began unionizing nationwide—demanding an end to understaffing, pay raises, and an end to union-busting practices—but the stores she worked at hadn’t joined in the organizing wave. Using common union-busting tactics, managers had told her that union workers would get less benefits and were “just trying to stir up trouble.” She said management thought she could help tamp down organizing at the Blanco Road location.

Things didn’t go that way. Less than three months later, in mid-November, Hernandez was leading her coworkers in a strike at the store as part of a national “Red Cup Rebellion” after negotiations between Starbucks Workers United and the company broke down.

“I made connections with my other coworkers … and it made me realize this is actually empowering and unifies us,” Hernandez said. “I was very excited for the opportunity to show that you can exercise your right and it should be normal to organize your workplace and show your strength as a worker.”

We're out here on strike today!

Don't cross the picket line, join it! And don't buy from Starbucks! #nocontractnocoffee #tobeapartner pic.twitter.com/VpgJgr4KDw — SATX SBWorkersUnited (@SATXSBWU) December 24, 2024

In Texas, workers at 29 Starbucks stores have unionized since June 2022. Nationally, that figure stands at 582, out of nearly 17,000 nationwide, according to a spokesperson at Starbucks Workers United. It’s the fastest-growing union campaign in modern history, part of an organizing wave that’s recently halted organized labor’s statistical decline nationwide and even, in Texas, reversed the downward trend. But forming a union is just the first step in using federal labor law to improve working conditions, and the next step—collective bargaining—has proceeded at a glacial pace as the company stonewalls workers. Nearly five years in, a first contract is still nowhere in sight, though the corporation did agree in 2024 to work on a framework that would cover all union stores and negotiations did resume earlier this month.

Kate Bronfenbrenner, a senior lecturer emeritus at Cornell University’s Industrial and Labor Relations School, told the Texas Observer that Starbucks’ practice of dragging out negotiations is a common tactic deployed by employer-side law firms such as Littler Mendelson, which represents Starbucks. She added that getting an employer to follow the law and bargain in good faith is often a prolonged legal process, but to “get Starbucks to settle a contract, the union has to really organize as many of the stores as possible and build allies with other unions, and make it so the cost of not recognizing the union is greater than the cost of bargaining.”

At the Blanco Road location, the Starbucks store was shut down for two months from November to December 2025. Hernandez had organized all 14 workers to participate in the strike. “It was very powerful for them to see that the store can’t run without us,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez and her coworkers picketed everyday of the week from 7 a.m. to noon. When they weren’t protesting in front of the store, they hosted community events to raise money and awareness. “I cannot say enough how much people were willing to come out and support,” Hernandez said.

Trey Runyan, who for three years has been working at the first unionized Starbucks in Texas on North Lamar and 45th Street in Austin, is a member of the nationwide bargaining committee.

Unlike other unions with a traditional top-down structure, where paid union staff members bargain for workers, Starbucks Workers United ensures that baristas are at the forefront of the decision-making process. His shop’s coworkers voted for Runyan to represent their store. As a delegate, he attends monthly Zoom meetings with more than 200 delegates. Any agreement with Starbucks has to go through the delegates.

“These are a lot of people that are all fighting the same battle,” Runyan said. “It’s just been so humbling and just so profoundly amazing to be a part of a group of people that really want to care about each other.”

The union’s current demands include that there be at least three baristas on the floor at all times, that wages start at $17 per hour with a four-percent annual increase, that health and safety precautions be improved, protections against discrimination be strengthened, and union-busting practices end, among other demands.

In September 2024, seven months after the company agreed to work on a general framework for contracts, Brian Niccol took over the company. Workers say Starbucks backtracked on its promises and increased union-busting activities. Niccol instituted the “Back to Starbucks” campaign to enhance customer service and decrease wait-time for orders, but workers the Observer spoke to said that just intensified their already heavy workload.

In September 2025, The Guardian reported Niccol received $97.8 million in total compensation the prior year—6,666 times more than the median annual salary of a Starbucks worker, $14,674, making it the biggest CEO-to-worker pay gap among the top 500 corporations in the United States. The outlet also reported the company paid $3.8 billion to shareholders in the 2024 fiscal year through stock buybacks and dividends.

Advertisement

Runyan makes a little more than $17 an hour at the Austin store, but like most other Starbucks workers, he works less than 40 hours a week. This means he takes home only $2,000 a month. Over half of that goes to rent, $200 for groceries, and very little for savings. Runyan totaled his car in an accident recently, but he can’t afford a new vehicle on his wages.

In Texas, the Dallas-Fort Worth metro has the greatest portion of unionized Starbucks stores. Fourteen of the 29 Texas Starbucks union shops are in the Metroplex area.

Ben Estrello, a 24 year-old Starbucks barista, said the organizing there started with University of North Texas college students working at a Denton location and rapidly expanded from there, including to where he works at the Preston Royal shop in Dallas.

Estrello told the Observer that before he started working at Starbucks, he delivered pizzas and worked at IHOP. “I’ve been doing food service for a while and was looking for something that had a little bit more community,” Estrello said.

But he was disappointed to find out the company was not as progressive as he had heard, having admired its reputation for supporting the LGBTQ+ community and the environment. Working under Niccol’s policies, he found baristas were forced to write Charlie Kirk’s name on customers’ cups when they requested and subject to a new strict dress code. In the weeks leading up to the union election at Estrello’s shop, Starbucks executives constantly visited the store and held “captive-audience” meetings to dissuade workers from unionizing.

“We saw people that we had never seen before in our store almost on a daily basis: higher-ups coming in and asking to sit down and talk with us, sometimes for hours while you were supposed to be working,” Estrello said. One time, Starbucks executives shut down the store for the night and took all the employees bowling. “It had the opposite effect,” Estrello said. “If the company is doing this much to try and get you to stop doing something, it’s going to give you a modicum of power.”

Starbucks did not respond to the Observer’s request for comment.

“Texas Starbucks workers have inspired workers around the state and around the country to fight for better jobs and a fairer economy,” U.S. Representative Greg Casar, an Austin Democrat whose current district stretches into San Antonio, told the Observer. “When Texas workers stand up for themselves, they stand up for the right of all of us to live in a country that works for everyone, not just the rich and powerful.”

Get the newsletter Sign up for The Lede Get the stories you need to know about each week. Delivered every Sunday.



Despite the company’s tactics, in September 2025, Estrello and his coworkers won their union election. Two months later, they were swept into that national strike with hundreds of Starbucks workers from around the country. “We have great ambitions here,” Estrello said of organizing other Starbucks workers in the greater Dallas area.

While most other Starbucks workers around the country returned to work in December, Estrello and his coworkers remained on strike for 102 days until February 25 this year. (His store was kept running in the meantime using non-union workers from other locations.) During the entire time, they’ve been forging networks with baristas from other Starbucks stores, hitting non-union stores during their off-hours to guide workers there through the unionization process.

“We have an in everywhere,” Estrello said. “It’s not hard to talk to other people that do the same thing that you do on a daily basis, and oftentimes they have the same grievances that you do. They don’t necessarily know what the alternative is to putting up with those grievances, and if you let them know, they’re more likely to join you.”

Estrello calls other Starbucks workers his “second family” and said their organizing has “given me a great amount of purpose.”

Like Estrello, Hernandez—the worker at San Antonio’s Blanco Road location—told the Observer her life has changed since organizing with other Starbucks workers.

“It’s taught me the amount of strength that I have and all the things that I can do,” Hernandez said. “It showed me how far you can go, and how much power you have as a worker.”