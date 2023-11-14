A Black man with a bushy black beard and visible tattoos under his NIKE Air t-shirt adjusts his black satin hair wrap.
Photo credit: Cindy Elizabeth

Protect and Serve

How Black women and men cover, decorate and celebrate their locks to embrace their pride.

by

A version of this story ran in the November / December 2023 issue.

Above: Marcus Musson in Austin

Every Saturday evening, my mother would sit my sister and I down in a high chair and spend close to an hour on each of us, styling our hair. Some Saturdays she’d let me stay up late with my older brother and watch a little bit of In Living Color, as she lovingly curled and twisted my locks. The rolling credits and the finishing touch of the stocking cap on our heads always signaled that my mother’s masterpiece was complete and secure. 

A Black woman stands in profile, her full-body length locks covered in an elaborate wrap made from multiple, colorful patterned soft looking fabrics.
Azarria Sanford in Atlanta, Georgia Cindy Elizabeth

Due to the fragile nature of our uniquely textured hair, Black men and women wear silk and satin to shield it from breakage and environmental damage while sleeping or outside the home. The latter is something society often judges us for. 

A Black woman stands in profile, looking over her right shoulder towards the photographer's right. She is wearing an orange silk scarf over her elaborately beaded locks.
Indigo Z Cindy Elizabeth

A few years back, comedian Mo’Nique went viral after posting a video admonishing Black women who wear bonnets and scarves on their heads outside of the home. “When did we lose pride in ourselves?” she asked. These words echo a long history of policing Black women’s bodies and the Black struggle for freedom of expression, even as our fashions and trends are celebrated when appropriated by white models and influencers.

An older Black woman sits in profile, wearing a blue hoodie, gold metal glasses and a carefully tied blue, yellow white and purple patterned scarf tied over her gray locks. An earring with a blue tear-drop shaped jewel is visible in her left ear.
Joy Moore in Austin Cindy Elizabeth

The act of wrapping my hair has come to represent a form of labor, care, and nurturing. When I choose to cover my hair, I am choosing to honor my hair. And yes, sometimes I do it in public. For these reasons, I found Monique’s comments extremely frustrating and harmful.

A Black man with thick locks spilling from under a black silk scarf on his head. He is wearing a white tee with gold chains, and is gesturing with his hand decorated with a large golden ring.
Jahmari Farnum in Morrow, Georgia Cindy Elizabeth

But not only are bonnets, scarves, and durags a necessity for protecting our tresses, they are also forms of creative expression, incorporating a vast palate of colors, imagery, and patterns. 

An outdoor portrait of a Black man, looking slightly to the right of the photographer. He is holding up his ornate head covering, made from several silky or satiny fabrics of different colors bright colors.
Marcus Fielding in Atlanta, Georgia Cindy Elizabeth

Mulling this over, I was stuck with the question that spawned this project: “What if we lived in a world where we were free to protect our hair and take pride in how we do it?”

A mannequin head wearing a bonnet made from shimmery silver blue fabric.
Jumbo-sized bonnet Cindy Elizabeth
A grey silk headwrap on a mannequin head.
Head wrap for braids Cindy Elizabeth
A patterned, multicolor silk scarf on a mannequin head
Silk scarf Cindy Elizabeth
A colorful patterned bonnet on a mannequin head.
Bonnet with designs Cindy Elizabeth
A bright pink bonnet resting atop a table covered in an elegant patterned scarf.
Pink bonnet, from Cindy Elizabeth’s personal collection Cindy Elizabeth

Earlier this year, I began my portrait series “Protect and Serve,” documenting the ways Black people “protect” our hair while “serving” looks. It is my hope that this series highlights this unique creativity and is the beginning of a body of work dedicated to reclaiming and embracing pride in the way Black communities care for our hair in both practical and fashionable ways.

A Black woman wearing a colorful pink, yellow and blue bonnet. She's also wearing a yellow Pink-brand track jacket, a large ornate silver jeweled ring and a gold necklace spelling out the name "Tiki B."
Ericka Musson in Austin Cindy Elizabeth

You May Also Like