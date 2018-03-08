Books
Boom and Bust in Big Spring
‘The Most Dangerous Man in America’ is a Pleasant Flashback to One of the Wildest Stories of the ’60s
In this deeply reported new book, two Texas authors interrogate the deeper meaning of Timothy Leary, Richard Nixon and LSD.
I was born in 1967. The 1960s, for me and most people my age and younger, are almost purely an abstraction. I’ve familiarized myself with more than a few face...Read More
Let the Concrete Pour: ‘Power Moves’ Tracks Houston’s Bleak Transportation History
Kyle Shelton’s even-handed new history never lets the reader forget that one person’s infrastructure disappointment is another person’s happiness.
Jensen Drive, on the east side of downtown Houston, is an unlikely spot to begin a narrative. This bleak stretch of pavement crosses over a sunken Interstate 10...Read More
In ‘The Line Becomes a River,’ Plumbing the Depths of the Border War’s Human Toll
Francisco Cantú’s confessions mimic the desert landscape he patrols: haunting but elegant, with glimmers of humor for reprieve.
It’s Christmas Eve, and Francisco Cantú and his mother are drinking eggnog with brandy around a miniature tree. Mom, a retired National Park Service ranger, ...Read More
Tracking a Deadly Cat on the Texas Frontier in ‘The Which Way Tree’
While the frontier Texas subgenre has its limitations, Elizabeth Crook’s new novel is an enduring adventure tale.
Elizabeth Crook’s latest foray into the labyrinths of family and history in Texas is an absorbing coming-of-age adventure set in post-Civil War chaos, a time ...Read More
10 Texas Books We Loved in 2017
Get thee to a bookstore.
Of the hundreds of review copies that land in our mailbox every year, only a few dozen books will end up getting the Observer treatment. The criteria for review...Read More
The Laugh Ceiling: A New Book on Women Comics Misses the Show
Hysterical! builds a big tent for women in American comedy, but stops short of looking forward at some of the most innovative work.
My reward, earlier this year, for convincing myself it would be worthwhile to find some stage time at a stand-up comedy open mic in San Francisco, was a beer th...Read More
‘Last Sheriff in Texas’ Tells True Story of State’s Deadliest Lawman
James P. McCollom’s "The Last Sheriff in Texas" paints the South Texas town of Beeville as a microcosm of Texas politics and policing — past, present and future.
James P. McCollom’s The Last Sheriff in Texas paints the South Texas town of Beeville as a microcosm of Texas politics and policing — past, present and futu...Read More
A New Book on Jellyfish is Filled with Wonder and Climate Change Woes
Berwald pops between scientific conferences and labs, fishes for giant jellyfish off the coast of Japan and dives with a swarm in Israel.
Jellyfish drift. It’s practically their defining feature. Many creatures have hard parts of one kind or another; jellies are 95 percent water, and look it. Th...Read More
An Observer Staff Guide to the 2017 Texas Book Festival
Seven author events our reporters and editors are excited to see....Read More