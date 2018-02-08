Strangest State
Strangest State: February 2018
Strangest State: December 2017
Weird news from far-flung Texas.
Drue Wagner ROCKWALL COUNTY // Responding to a complaint that someone was hunting from a public road, a Texas game warden found three men standing next to a pic...Read More
Strangest State: October 2017
FORT WORTH // When he caught a thief in his walk-in freezer, a restaurant owner slammed the door and locked him in while waiting for cops to arrive. Francisco I...Read More
Strangest State: Goat Yoga, Birth Control for Pigeons and Record-Setting Fridas
LUBBOCK // Texas Tech University will soon begin giving birth control to pigeons. The university spends more than $100,000 a year trying to deter the birds from...Read More
The Weirdest News from Far-Flung Texas, June Edition
Strangest State: A drunken drive-thru, cocaine granola bars and pig-e-mon police officers.
illustration by Drue Wagner DUMAS // A runaway teenager was found safe after she hopped a coal train and rode it more than 300 miles. Adalie Rivera, 13, disappe...Read More
Strangest State: Cat Litter Mistaken for Meth, a Bathtub in a Tornado and World-Record Chili
illustration by Drue Wagner MARION COUNTY // Charlesetta Williams, 75, and her son Ricky took shelter under a quilt in a bathtub as a tornado headed straight fo...Read More
Strangest State: Dognapping, Fire Ant Queso and One Lucky Reindeer
Notes from Far-flung Texas....Read More
Strangest State: Clowns, Bomb Squads, and Chicken-Launching
In this edition of Strangest State, featuring weird news from far-flung Texas: Beer is the "devil's draft" in Canyon, plus "clown busters" in Amarillo....Read More
Strangest State: East Texas Police Raid an Empty House, a Horse Walks Into Taco Bell
In this edition of wild news from far-flung Texas, police stage a five-hour standoff with an empty house, a man's "Kevin" tattoo gives his identity away, and a ...Read More
Strangest State: Prayer Drive-Thru, Hillary Hate, and Bong or Cocktail Glass?
In this edition of wild news from far-flung Texas, an El Paso man provides prayer on the go and a Lubbock man has a four-letter word for Hillary Clinton....Read More