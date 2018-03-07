Rural Reporting Project

Texas has the largest rural population of any state — 3.8 million people — yet many journalists treat much of the state as flyover country. The Observer has made reporting on rural Texas a priority with this long-term project. Staff writer Christopher Collins, who has investigated how crop dusting is putting Texans’ health at risk and the connection between destructive Panhandle wildfires and a mismanaged federal land program, is spearheading the effort from West Texas.

 

Lawsuit: Amarillo City Officials Pushing Homeless into Potentially Unsafe Shelters

by | Wed, Mar 7, 2018 at 15:21 CST
The federal lawsuit is the latest in an escalating conflict between the city and local homeless advocates.
The Far-Right is Staging an Ouster of Moderate Republicans in the Panhandle. Will Incumbents Outlast the Attack?

King, Price and Seliger have all drawn challenges from right wing opponents who are running the Empower Texans playbook and taking money from ultraconservative advocacy groups.
Mon, Feb 12, 2018 |

The 7 Most Pressing Issues Facing Rural Texas

In 2017, rural schools lost crucial funding, two hospitals closed and natural disasters wreaked havoc in what some regard as “flyover country.”
Wed, Dec 20, 2017 |

Big Spring Vs. Big Oil

In the heart of the West Texas oil patch, a new fracking frenzy is putting a strain on groundwater.
Mon, Dec 11, 2017 |

