Rural Reporting Project
Texas has the largest rural population of any state — 3.8 million people — yet many journalists treat much of the state as flyover country. The Observer has made reporting on rural Texas a priority with this long-term project. Staff writer Christopher Collins, who has investigated how crop dusting is putting Texans’ health at risk and the connection between destructive Panhandle wildfires and a mismanaged federal land program, is spearheading the effort from West Texas.
Lawsuit: Amarillo City Officials Pushing Homeless into Potentially Unsafe Shelters
Hope (and Possible Heartbreak) at Amarillo’s ‘Tent City’
Advocates for the homeless in Amarillo have cheered the creation of a “tent city” near downtown, but the site has raised the ire of city officials threatening fines.
The Panhandle Drought, Fueled Partly by Climate Change, Foretells Other Environmental Risks
As the Panhandle gets drier, more water will be pumped from aquifers and wildfire danger will increase, experts say.
The Far-Right is Staging an Ouster of Moderate Republicans in the Panhandle. Will Incumbents Outlast the Attack?
King, Price and Seliger have all drawn challenges from right wing opponents who are running the Empower Texans playbook and taking money from ultraconservative advocacy groups.
Report: If Rural Texans Want Decent Health Care, They Should Mosey to New Hampshire
With high rates of fatal heart disease and stroke, limited access to care and sky-high uninsured rates, Texas gets a “D-” in a new “report card” comparing rural health care between states.
Citizen Group Promises to Be ‘Thorn in the Side’ of New East Texas Factory Farm
Big chicken gets bigger in East Texas.
Rural Hospitals Will Suffer From Fine Print in Medicaid Deal
The state and federal government have inked a new deal for supplemental Medicaid funds, but what does it mean for rural hospitals?
The 7 Most Pressing Issues Facing Rural Texas
In 2017, rural schools lost crucial funding, two hospitals closed and natural disasters wreaked havoc in what some regard as “flyover country.”
Rural Poverty, Youth Homelessness Abound in Loraine, Pop. 587
Loraine ISD helps homeless students cope, but few other public resources are available for youth in Texas’ remote Big Country.
Big Spring Vs. Big Oil
In the heart of the West Texas oil patch, a new fracking frenzy is putting a strain on groundwater.
