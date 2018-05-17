2018 Molly Awards Registration

Date: May 17, 2018

Location: Four Seasons Hotel

Time: Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m., Dinner at 6:30 p.m.

It’s time to reserve your spot at the 12th annual MOLLY Awards gala dinner!

Independent, investigative journalism remains a critical part of a healthy democracy. The MOLLY Prize, an annual national journalism award presented by the Teas Democracy Foundation and the Texas Observer, celebrates that fact.

Our 2018 program features Joan Walsh, national affairs correspondent for The Nation and CNN political contributor. All dollars raised benefit the nonprofit Texas Observer.

Individual tickets are $225. The gala will be held on May 17, 2018, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, with check-in starting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a festive and fun celebration of great reporting and nonprofit journalism.

Join the Table Captain Program: Help spread the word about the Texas Observer and why it is so important to support strong journalism. Just buy your ticket, and the recruit nine friends and/or family members to purchase their own tickets and join in the fun! It’s easy to sign up – buy your ticket and check the box “I’d like to be a table captain.” In thanks, we will recognize you in our program and in the next issue of our magazine.

Help fund the MOLLY Scholars Mentorship Program: This year, the Observer is proud to unveil a mentorship program for young journalists. Participants will get free admission to the MOLLY dinner and a mentorship connection with a member of our judges panel. To help fund this effort click the box next to “I’d like to help mentor young journalists” when you buy your ticket. In thanks, we will recognize you in our program and in the next issue of the magazine.